RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE ET VTT Montfort-le-Gesnois Montfort-le-Gesnois
RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE ET VTT Montfort-le-Gesnois, 15 mai 2022, Montfort-le-Gesnois.
RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE ET VTT Montfort-le-Gesnois
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15
Montfort-le-Gesnois Sarthe Montfort-le-Gesnois
départ libre de 7h30 à 10h. Ouvert à tous.
Parcours VTT de 34, 46 et 61 kilomètres. Randonnée de 9, 12 et 19 kilomètres
patriciaimbertpierson@gmail.com +33 6 80 90 35 50
départ libre de 7h30 à 10h. Ouvert à tous.
Parcours VTT de 34, 46 et 61 kilomètres. Randonnée de 9, 12 et 19 kilomètres
Montfort-le-Gesnois
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-06 par