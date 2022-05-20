Randonnée pédestre – Belloy-Saint-Leonard 3 Belloy-Saint-Léonard Belloy-Saint-Léonard
2022-05-20 09:00:00 – 2022-05-20
Belloy-Saint-Léonard Somme Belloy-Saint-Léonard
2 circuits : 7 et 12 km. Pause conviviale.
L’Agenda Somme Sud-Ouest : https://www.cc2so.fr/lagenda-somme-sud-ouest-fevrier-juin-2022/
+33 3 22 25 75 56
Belloy-Saint-Léonard
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-11 par