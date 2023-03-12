Randonnée marche/VTT/gravel « La Manche Iroise » rue St-Vincent Ferrer Ploudalmézeau Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Ploudalmézeau

Randonnée marche/VTT/gravel « La Manche Iroise » rue St-Vincent Ferrer, 12 mars 2023, Ploudalmézeau . Randonnée marche/VTT/gravel « La Manche Iroise » Halle Multifonctions rue St-Vincent Ferrer Ploudalmézeau Finistere rue St-Vincent Ferrer Halle Multifonctions

2023-03-12 07:45:00 – 2023-03-12 11:00:00

rue St-Vincent Ferrer Halle Multifonctions

Ploudalmézeau

Finistere Le club cycliste to2p proposera quatre parcours VTT (18, 34, 44 ou 54 km), un parcours marche (11 km) et un parcours gravel (67 km). Départ (dès 8h) et arrivée à la Halle Multifonctions de Ploudalmézeau (rue St Vincent Ferrer) et non pas au camping. Chaque année, le to2p soutient une association en lui versant un euro par inscription. En 2023, ce sera l’association Les Marchands de Sable, dont l’activité principale est de jouer avec les enfants hospitalisés à l’hôpital Morvan à Brest. to2p29@gmail.com +33 6 76 95 13 36 http://www.to2p.org/ rue St-Vincent Ferrer Halle Multifonctions Ploudalmézeau

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-21 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère, Ploudalmézeau Autres Lieu Ploudalmézeau Adresse Ploudalmézeau Finistere rue St-Vincent Ferrer Halle Multifonctions Ville Ploudalmézeau lieuville rue St-Vincent Ferrer Halle Multifonctions Ploudalmézeau Departement Finistere

Ploudalmézeau Ploudalmézeau Finistere https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ploudalmezeau /

Randonnée marche/VTT/gravel « La Manche Iroise » rue St-Vincent Ferrer 2023-03-12 was last modified: by Randonnée marche/VTT/gravel « La Manche Iroise » rue St-Vincent Ferrer Ploudalmézeau 12 mars 2023 finistère Halle Multifonctions rue St-Vincent Ferrer Ploudalmézeau Finistere rue St-Vincent Ferrer Ploudalmézeau

Ploudalmézeau Finistere