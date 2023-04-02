RANDONNÉE GUIDÉE DE DÉCOUVERTE DE LA FORÊT ET DU RUISSEAU MENCUSEN Musée d’histoire Bernard Counot Liffol-le-Grand Liffol-le-Grand Catégories d’Évènement: Liffol-le-Grand

Vosges

2023-04-02 16:00:00 – 2023-04-02 17:00:00

Vosges Liffol-le-Grand Participez à ce circuit forestier et historique de 4 km qui sera agrémenté de photo nature et animé par un photographe naturaliste, les amis du musée, l’AAPPMA, l’ONF et la GACVIE. Inscriptions et départs au musée d’histoire Bernard Counot à 14h et 16h.

Tarif : 1 € pour les plus de 18 ans gacvie@orange.fr +33 6 81 80 81 53 http://gacvie.canalblog.com/ ©GACVIE

