RANDONNÉE GUIDÉE DE DÉCOUVERTE DE LA FORÊT ET DU RUISSEAU MENCUSEN
2023-04-02 16:00:00 – 2023-04-02 17:00:00
Participez à ce circuit forestier et historique de 4 km qui sera agrémenté de photo nature et animé par un photographe naturaliste, les amis du musée, l’AAPPMA, l’ONF et la GACVIE.
Inscriptions et départs au musée d’histoire Bernard Counot à 14h et 16h.
Tarif : 1 € pour les plus de 18 ans
gacvie@orange.fr +33 6 81 80 81 53 http://gacvie.canalblog.com/
©GACVIE
