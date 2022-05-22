Randonnée gourmande des papillons Chaillac-sur-Vienne Chaillac-sur-Vienne Catégories d’évènement: Chaillac-sur-Vienne

Haute-Vienne

Randonnée gourmande des papillons Chaillac-sur-Vienne, 22 mai 2022, Chaillac-sur-Vienne. Randonnée gourmande des papillons Chaillac-sur-Vienne

2022-05-22 – 2022-05-22

Chaillac-sur-Vienne Haute-Vienne Chaillac-sur-Vienne DÉPART DU CENTRE-BOURG à VOTRE CONVENANCE de 11H30 à 12H30. Parcours de 10 km balisé et sécurisé. Parking et départ fléchés. Espaces restauration sous abris. RANDO + REPAS : 17 €, pour les – de 12 ans : 10 €.

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE du 9 AVRIL au 8 MAI adn.pol87@gmail.com

PASS SANITAIRE EN FONCTION DES CONSIGNES AU MOMENT DE L’EVENEMENT Génial ! On marche et on déjeune à NOTRE ALLURE ! Tu as ton couteau, ta fourchette, ta petite cuillère et ton verre comme ADN l’a demandé ? DÉPART DU CENTRE-BOURG à VOTRE CONVENANCE de 11H30 à 12H30. Parcours de 10 km balisé et sécurisé. Parking et départ fléchés. Espaces restauration sous abris. RANDO + REPAS : 17 €, pour les – de 12 ans : 10 €.

RÉSERVATION OBLIGATOIRE du 9 AVRIL au 8 MAI adn.pol87@gmail.com

PASS SANITAIRE EN FONCTION DES CONSIGNES AU MOMENT DE L’EVENEMENT Chaillac-sur-Vienne

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Chaillac-sur-Vienne, Haute-Vienne Autres Lieu Chaillac-sur-Vienne Adresse Ville Chaillac-sur-Vienne lieuville Chaillac-sur-Vienne

Randonnée gourmande des papillons Chaillac-sur-Vienne 2022-05-22 was last modified: by Randonnée gourmande des papillons Chaillac-sur-Vienne Chaillac-sur-Vienne 22 mai 2022

Chaillac-sur-Vienne