Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Randonnée gourmande Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

Randonnée gourmande Clohars-Carnoët, 20 août 2021-20 août 2021, Clohars-Carnoët. Randonnée gourmande 2021-08-20 – 2021-08-20

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h. brigitte.ledoze@orange.fr +33 6 60 68 63 97 Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h. dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Étiquettes évènement : Autres Lieu Clohars-Carnoët Adresse Ville Clohars-Carnoët lieuville 47.79718#-3.58695