Randonnée gourmande Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët
Randonnée gourmande Clohars-Carnoët, 20 août 2021-20 août 2021, Clohars-Carnoët.
Randonnée gourmande 2021-08-20 – 2021-08-20
Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h.
brigitte.ledoze@orange.fr +33 6 60 68 63 97
Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-23 par