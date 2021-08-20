Randonnée gourmande Clohars-Carnoët, 20 août 2021-20 août 2021, Clohars-Carnoët.

Randonnée gourmande 2021-08-20 – 2021-08-20
Clohars-Carnoët Finistère

  Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h.

brigitte.ledoze@orange.fr +33 6 60 68 63 97

Randonnée avec étapes-dégustations et animations, avec l’Office municipal des Sports. Départ entre 18h et 19h.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-23 par