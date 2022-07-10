RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer Xonrupt-Longemer
3 Parcours route : 35, 80 et 104 km. 2 Parcours VTT : 25 et 45 km. Pour tous les parcours, départ possible de 7h30 à 11h. Arrivée impérative avant 17h.
contact@gerardmercyclo.fr +33 6 82 59 08 50 https://gerardmercyclo.fr/%C3%A9v%C3%A8nement/randonnee-des-lacs-montagnes/?instance_id=42
Gerardmercyclo
