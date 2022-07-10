RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer Xonrupt-Longemer Catégories d’évènement: Vosges

Xonrupt-Longemer

RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer, 10 juillet 2022, Xonrupt-Longemer. RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer

2022-07-10 07:30:00 07:30:00 – 2022-07-10 17:00:00 17:00:00

Xonrupt-Longemer Vosges Xonrupt-Longemer 3 Parcours route : 35, 80 et 104 km. 2 Parcours VTT : 25 et 45 km. Pour tous les parcours, départ possible de 7h30 à 11h. Arrivée impérative avant 17h. contact@gerardmercyclo.fr +33 6 82 59 08 50 https://gerardmercyclo.fr/%C3%A9v%C3%A8nement/randonnee-des-lacs-montagnes/?instance_id=42 Gerardmercyclo

Xonrupt-Longemer

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-23 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Vosges, Xonrupt-Longemer Autres Lieu Xonrupt-Longemer Adresse Ville Xonrupt-Longemer lieuville Xonrupt-Longemer Departement Vosges

Xonrupt-Longemer Xonrupt-Longemer Vosges https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/xonrupt-longemer/

RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer 2022-07-10 was last modified: by RANDONNEE DES LACS ET MONTAGNES Xonrupt-Longemer Xonrupt-Longemer 10 juillet 2022 Vosges Xonrupt-Longemer

Xonrupt-Longemer Vosges