Randonnée à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin
Randonnée à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin, samedi 27 avril 2024.
Randonnée à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin Manche
Randonnée à cheval :
Rendez-vous au club à 13h30 pour un départ à 14h.
Tarif 40€. Durée 3h.
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-27 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-27 17:00:00
12 rue Albert Haupais
La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
L’événement Randonnée à cheval La Chapelle-Cécelin a été mis à jour le 2024-03-25 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles