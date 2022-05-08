Rando VTT Léon Léon Catégories d’évènement: Landes

Léon

Rando VTT Léon, 8 mai 2022, Léon. Rando VTT Léon

2022-05-08 07:30:00 – 2022-05-08 12:00:00

Léon Landes Rando VTT / 20, 35 ou 45 km

Marche : 9 km

Inscriptions à partir de 7 h 30. Départ libre de 8 h à 9 h.

Tarif VTT 6 €, Marche 5 €.

Léon

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-28 par

