Rando VTT Léon, 8 mai 2022, Léon.
2022-05-08 07:30:00 – 2022-05-08 12:00:00
Léon Landes
Rando VTT / 20, 35 ou 45 km
Marche : 9 km
Inscriptions à partir de 7 h 30. Départ libre de 8 h à 9 h.
Tarif VTT 6 €, Marche 5 €.
Renseignements 06 02 33 53 47.
+33 6 02 33 53 47
Cylco et VTT Léon
Léon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-28 par