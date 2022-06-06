RANDO VTT DES PICOSÉS Dommartin-lès-Remiremont Dommartin-lès-Remiremont
2022-06-06 07:30:00 07:30:00 – 2022-06-06 10:30:00 10:30:00
Dommartin-lès-Remiremont Vosges Dommartin-lès-Remiremont
6 EUR
Notre rando VTT reprend enfin après 2 ans d’arrêt !
On enfourche son vélo, on se coiffe de son plus beau casque et on fait chauffer ses mollets pour cette 17ème édition !
3 parcours de fous de 3 à 6€ pour cette année 2022, on vous attends nombreux !
+33 6 44 23 72 66
MJC DOMMARTIN LES REMIREMONT
