Dommartin-lès-Remiremont Vosges Dommartin-lès-Remiremont 6 EUR Notre rando VTT reprend enfin après 2 ans d’arrêt ! On enfourche son vélo, on se coiffe de son plus beau casque et on fait chauffer ses mollets pour cette 17ème édition ! 3 parcours de fous de 3 à 6€ pour cette année 2022, on vous attends nombreux ! +33 6 44 23 72 66 MJC DOMMARTIN LES REMIREMONT

