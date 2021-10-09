Rando Sein Amand Rose Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond
Rando Sein Amand Rose Saint-Amand-Montrond, 9 octobre 2021, Saint-Amand-Montrond.
Rando Sein Amand Rose 2021-10-09 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-10-09 17:00:00 17:00:00
Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Marche au profit de la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Trois circuits au choix : 3 km, 4 km ou 7 km. Village santé. Inscription auprès du CCAS de Saint-Amand-Montrond ou sur place le jour de la manifestation. Port du masque obligatoire dans les stands du village santé.
+33 2 48 63 83 10
Marche au profit de la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Trois circuits au choix : 3 km, 4 km ou 7 km. Village santé. Inscription auprès du CCAS de Saint-Amand-Montrond ou sur place le jour de la manifestation. Port du masque obligatoire dans les stands du village santé.
©PIXABAY
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-29 par