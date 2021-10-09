Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher, Saint-Amand-Montrond Rando Sein Amand Rose Saint-Amand-Montrond Saint-Amand-Montrond Catégories d’évènement: Cher

Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher Marche au profit de la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Trois circuits au choix : 3 km, 4 km ou 7 km. Village santé. Inscription auprès du CCAS de Saint-Amand-Montrond ou sur place le jour de la manifestation. Port du masque obligatoire dans les stands du village santé. +33 2 48 63 83 10 Marche au profit de la lutte contre le cancer du sein. Trois circuits au choix : 3 km, 4 km ou 7 km. Village santé. Inscription auprès du CCAS de Saint-Amand-Montrond ou sur place le jour de la manifestation. Port du masque obligatoire dans les stands du village santé. ©PIXABAY dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-29 par

