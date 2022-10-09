RANDO DES AMIS DE LA NATURE Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Catégories d’évènement: 51000

Châlons-en-Champagne

RANDO DES AMIS DE LA NATURE Châlons-en-Champagne, 9 octobre 2022, Châlons-en-Champagne. RANDO DES AMIS DE LA NATURE Châlons-en-Champagne

2022-10-09 – 2022-10-09

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Randonnée pédestre et Trail. 3 circuits : 5 – 14 et 21 km, dès 9 h 3 circuits : 5 – 14 et 21 km, dès 9 h an-chalons.president@orange.fr +33 7 87 57 79 95 http://www.amisnaturechalons51.fr/ Randonnée pédestre et Trail. 3 circuits : 5 – 14 et 21 km, dès 9 h Châlons-en-Champagne

