Marché de Noël au Ranch du Bel Air Ranch du Bel Air Labretonie, 9 décembre 2023, Labretonie.

Labretonie,Lot-et-Garonne

Le Ranch du Bel Air organise son marché de Noël !

Produits locaux et artisanaux, vente de photos portrait ou en groupe.

Vin chaud, chocolat chaud et crêpes !.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 16:00:00. .

Ranch du Bel Air

Labretonie 47350 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Ranch du Bel Air organizes its Christmas market!

Local products and crafts, portrait and group photo sales.

Mulled wine, hot chocolate and crêpes!

¡El Ranch du Bel Air celebra su mercado de Navidad!

Productos locales y artesanales, venta de retratos o fotos de grupo.

Vino caliente, chocolate caliente y crepes

Die Ranch du Bel Air veranstaltet ihren Weihnachtsmarkt!

Lokale und handwerkliche Produkte, Verkauf von Porträt- oder Gruppenfotos.

Glühwein, heiße Schokolade und Crêpes!

