2022-08-20 – 2022-08-21
boulevard de Verdun Saint-Affrique 12400 Saint-Affrique
Les engagements sont ouverts pour la 5ème édition du Rallye du Pays St-Affricain 2022 !
Au programme : en cours
C’est le 5ème Rallye du Pays St-Affricain. Les organisateurs vous préparent de belles pistes et pour sa prochaine édition, il fera partie du challenge BPS Racing 2022 ! Venez nombreux
https://www.facebook.com/pg/RallyeDuPaysSaintAffricain/photos/?ref=page_internal
