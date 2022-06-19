RAID TOUT ABSOLU Belflou Belflou Catégories d’évènement: Aude

2022-06-19 07:00:00 – 2022-06-19 18:00:00

Belflou Aude Belflou Le Raid multisports populaire avec 3 parcours pour tous les niveaux ! – Programme :

Matin – Raid Aventure (à partir de 16 ans) : 45 km

– Raid Découverte (à partir de 12 ans) : 30 km – Championnat Régional Raid Jeunes Après-midi – Raid Famille (à partir de 8 ans) : 15 / 20 km contact@cap-ganguise.fr +33 6 17 96 05 14 Belflou

