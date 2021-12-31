RAGE against the WASHING GoGo Car Wash, 31 décembre 2021, Caluire-et-Cuire.

RAGE against the WASHING

du vendredi 31 décembre au samedi 1 janvier 2022 à GoGo Car Wash

GOGO GAGETO CAR WASHING ! ??? Prépare toi à te laver de tous tes péchés de l’année passée. Plouf ! You Wash it ! Et tu wash it ! You RiNNNNCE You RiNNNNCE ! You RiNNNNCE ! Tree time… You smell… AND YOU PUT ON THE WATER ! ? ?️ Tickets 23 € : [https://www.helloasso.com/associations/multiversal-world-mvw/evenements/rage-against-the-green-washing](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/multiversal-world-mvw/evenements/rage-against-the-green-washing) ? Infos Pratiques ? ? Caluire-et-Cuire (69) le 31/12/2021 ? ⏱ Horaires : 23:00 – 09:00 (10h de son) ? 1 scène ?‍♀️ 450 personnes ? TIME TABLE ? ► 23:00 – 00:30 ♫ Cousin Vic / Techno Live Beast Factory Recordings ► OKUMA BOOKING FB : [https://www.facebook.com/Cousin-Vic-386741288117588](https://www.facebook.com/Cousin-Vic-386741288117588) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-dt1L3ZbYA](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-dt1L3ZbYA) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/cousin-vic](https://soundcloud.com/cousin-vic) ► 00:30 – 02:00 ♫ Illiam Patrol / Hard Techno Live Insane Industry Records FB : [https://www.facebook.com/IlliamPatrol](https://www.facebook.com/IlliamPatrol) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Illiam+Patrol](https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Illiam+Patrol) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/illiampatrol](https://soundcloud.com/illiampatrol) ► 02:00 – 03:15 ♫ The Voodoo Warriors / Drum’n Bass / Neurofunk DJ Set FB : [https://www.facebook.com/TheVoodooWarriors](https://www.facebook.com/TheVoodooWarriors) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYhvXn-5j60yCswFP4lufVw](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYhvXn-5j60yCswFP4lufVw) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/thevoodoowarriors](https://soundcloud.com/thevoodoowarriors) ► 03:15 – 04:15 ♫ Microkod / Dark Progressive / Live Multiversal Records – MVR / ADN Music FB : [https://www.facebook.com/microkod.music](https://www.facebook.com/microkod.music) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Microkod](https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Microkod) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/microkod](https://soundcloud.com/microkod) ► 04:15 – 05:15 ♫ Barket / Funky Psytrance / Live ADN Music FB : [https://www.facebook.com/barket.adn](https://www.facebook.com/barket.adn) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWrdV2JOsna_LBXwCuuOjyA](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWrdV2JOsna_LBXwCuuOjyA) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/nbarket](https://soundcloud.com/nbarket) ► 05:15 – 06:45 ♫ Akousmatt / Acidcore / Live Acid Night FB : [https://www.facebook.com/AKousMaTT](https://www.facebook.com/AKousMaTT) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcxgN95YAouEryKK6yevExg](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcxgN95YAouEryKK6yevExg) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/akousmatt-ppgc-6tem](https://soundcloud.com/akousmatt-ppgc-6tem) ► 06:45 – 08:00 ♫ Michel / set SC : [https://soundcloud.com/user-489774509-994725559](https://soundcloud.com/user-489774509-994725559) ► 08:00 – 09:00 ♫ Telurik / Techno / Live Hybride Ricordz FB : [https://www.facebook.com/telurikmusic](https://www.facebook.com/telurikmusic) Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMH94B7eYEM&t=86s](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMH94B7eYEM&t=86s) SC : [https://soundcloud.com/telurikmusic](https://soundcloud.com/telurikmusic) Adhésion à MVW : prix libre, participatif et conscient ?‍♀️ Tu souhaites être bénévole ? Contacte-nous ?Nous acceptons la CB ?Bière La Soyeuse (blonde, ambrée) Demi : 2.5 € / Pinte : 4 € / Soft 25cl 1 € / Sangria 25cl 2,5 € / Vin 12cl 2 € ♻️ Consigne écocup : 1€ Ramène ton écocup ?️ Tu peux entrer et sortir de l’événement Zone extérieure disponible *Aucune boisson extérieure n’est autorisée sur le site ? Des supports pour trier les déchets seront présents ? Cool sécu ? Majeur uniquement. Une pièce d’identité sera demandée à l’entrée Privilégie les transports en commun comme le taxi, ou le covoiturage ?? Volant = 0 alcool ? Les animaux seront bien mieux au chaud chez eux ⏩ A ton arrivée, afin de fluidifier l’entrée, présente ton Pass S*** + ta pièce d’identité + prévente ou confirmation de vente à ton nom Si le billet n’est pas à ton nom, une preuve de vente (mail, convers. Msn) est nécessaire Si tu ne disposes pas de ces informations à ton arrivée, la place sur place est à 23€ (Si SOLD OUT pas d’entrée sur place) — — — ? PRODUCTION : Multiversal World – MVW ❂ ? SON : Tartine Prestation ? LIGHT : Multiversal World – MVW ?‍? ARTISTES : Cousin Vic, Illiam Patrol, The Voodoo Warriors, Microkod, Barket, Akousmatt, Michel, Telurik. ? PARTENAIRES : Tartine Prestation, La Soyeuse, Cup Killer, Cagibig, Aremacs, Aria – Ruptures, Trax, Trône de bois ?️ Bannière by @Arty Mori ❂ DEVISE ❍ ARN ☽ Amour Respect Nature ☾ Dans la nature, il n’y a pas de pays, parce qu’il n’y a pas de frontières. L’amour y est la monnaie d’échange. Un être humain ne peut pas être dirigé par quelqu’un d’autre que lui-même. L’être humain est le maître de sa propre vie, le bâtisseur de sa réalité. Trouver l’équilibre c’est obtenir la justesse de nos pensées à travers nos actes. ❂ MVW ❂ Welcome into the #newworld

GoGo Car Wash 102 Avenue Général Leclerc, 69300 Caluire-et-Cuire Caluire-et-Cuire Métropole de Lyon



