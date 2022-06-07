In 2021, Ampaire’s hybrid electric EEL broke the record of the longest distance flown with a hybrid electric aircraft by flying 418 nautical miles, proving that range is not an issue for hybrid electric aircraft opposed to fully electric aircraft. Long and short flights performed with the hybrid electric aircraft have shown fuel savings of up to 40 percent compared to the baseline existing airframe. Clean-sheet designs will allow further fuel savings due to more optimised airframe-propulsion integration. Additionally, using a 100% SAF blend in hybrid electric aircraft will reduce direct net CO2 emissions to near zero.

This event is part of the Society strategy both to encourage women to enter the aerospace, aviation and space domains, in this case, supporting the Society Women in Aerospace group, and to aim for Net-Zero CO2 emissionsin line with COP26 agreements.

