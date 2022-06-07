RAeS Paris Branch Event : Ampaire Low-Emission Hybrid Aircraft Flight Demonstration, 7 juin 2022 18:00, Ivry-sur-Seine.

In 2021, Ampaire’s hybrid electric EEL broke the record of the longest distance flown with a hybrid electric aircraft by flying 418 nautical miles, proving that range is not an issue for hybrid electric aircraft opposed to fully electric aircraft. Long and short flights performed with the hybrid electric aircraft have shown fuel savings of up to 40 percent compared to the baseline existing airframe. Clean-sheet designs will allow further fuel savings due to more optimised airframe-propulsion integration. Additionally, using a 100% SAF blend in hybrid electric aircraft will reduce direct net CO2 emissions to near zero.

This event is part of the Society strategy both to encourage women to enter the aerospace, aviation and space domains, in this case, supporting the Society Women in Aerospace group, and to aim for Net-Zero CO2 emissionsin line with COP26 agreements.

Advanced registration is obligatory – please go to https://tinyurl.com/RAeS-Ampaire

Speaker Details

Dr. Susan X. Ying, Senior Vice-President of Ampaire assisted by Ms. Pauline Bohnert, Energy Engineer, Ampaire

About IPSA

Founded more than 60 years ago, IPSA is an aeronautical and space systems engineering school located in Paris and Toulouse. IPSA offers to its students a 5 years graduate education program. Today IPSA claims more than ever its vocation as a specialist school in the sector. To assert its place and develop its knowledge of the area, it has built over the years solid and long-lasting partnerships with companies in the air & space industry, both at civil and military levels. In line with the big decision-makers of the sector, the school proposes training in touch with the expectations of the market, allowing students to enter into a high level of active life while fulfilling their passion for aeronautics and space.