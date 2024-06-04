RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
Catégories d'Évènement:
RACONTE-MOI UNE HISTOIRE Venez écouter des histoires pour les plus petites oreilles Mardi 4 juin, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre, sur inscription
Début : 2024-06-04T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-04T11:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-04T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-04T11:00:00+02:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l'Europe, 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France 03 28 23 66 30
