Quintin guided tour (in English) Quintin, 13 juillet 2021-13 juillet 2021, Quintin.

Quintin guided tour (in English) 2021-07-13 15:00:00 – 2021-07-13 Place 1830 Bureau d’Information Touristique

Quintin Côtes d’Armor Quintin

Discover this small town of character with an English-speaking guide. Have a closer look at the remains of the old city walls, its half-timbered houses and its narrow lanes. Learn about the linen cloth trade that made Quintin famous for more than two centuries…

Reservations at the Tourist Information Centre or by phone.

quintin@baiedesaintbrieuc.com +33 2 96 74 01 51

Discover this small town of character with an English-speaking guide. Have a closer look at the remains of the old city walls, its half-timbered houses and its narrow lanes. Learn about the linen cloth trade that made Quintin famous for more than two centuries…

Reservations at the Tourist Information Centre or by phone.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-24 par