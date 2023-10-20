FASCINANT WEEK-END À NOSTRA DEMORA Quillan, 20 octobre 2023, Quillan.

Quillan,Aude

Profitez d’un Fascinant Week-end à la chambre d’hôtes/table d’hôtes Nostra Demora à Quillan. 2 jours et une nuit, avec petit déjeuner et un dîner événement, spécialement créé pour vous.

Votre hôte José Cardaillac, a préparé des plats en accord avec les vins d’Alain Cavaillès, vigneron bio à Magrie, qui sera là pour accompagner la dégustation et vous faire voyager par le goût … à l’aveugle.

Profitez des nombreuses animations du Fascinant Week-end, mais aussi des balades, du patrimoine et des richesses gastronomiques du territoire, le temps d’un week-end d’évasion et de gourmandise. ».

2023-10-20 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 . EUR.

Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie



Enjoy a Fascinating Weekend at the Nostra Demora B&B in Quillan. 2 days and one night, with breakfast and a dinner event, specially created for you.

Your host José Cardaillac, has prepared dishes to match the wines of Alain Cavaillès, organic winemaker in Magrie, who will be on hand to accompany the tasting and take you on a journey of taste … blind.

Take advantage of the Fascinant Weekend’s many events, as well as the region’s walks, heritage and gastronomic riches, for a weekend of escape and indulgence. »

Disfrute de un fin de semana fascinante en el B&B Nostra Demora de Quillan. 2 días y una noche, con desayuno y una cena de evento, especialmente creada para usted.

Su anfitrión, José Cardaillac, ha preparado platos para maridar con los vinos de Alain Cavaillès, enólogo ecológico de Magrie, que estará a su disposición para acompañarle en la cata y llevarle por un viaje gustativo… a ciegas.

Aproveche los numerosos eventos que le ofrece el Fascinant Weekend, así como los paseos, el patrimonio y las delicias gastronómicas de la región, para pasar un fin de semana de evasión y capricho »

Genießen Sie ein Faszinierendes Wochenende im Bed and Breakfast/Gasthaus Nostra Demora in Quillan. 2 Tage und eine Nacht, mit Frühstück und einem Event-Dinner, das speziell für Sie kreiert wurde.

Ihr Gastgeber José Cardaillac, hat Gerichte zubereitet, die auf die Weine von Alain Cavaillès, Bio-Winzer in Magrie, abgestimmt sind. Er wird die Weinprobe begleiten und Sie auf eine Geschmacksreise schicken … blind.

Genießen Sie die zahlreichen Veranstaltungen des Fascinant Week-end, aber auch Spaziergänge, das Kulturerbe und die gastronomischen Reichtümer der Region, während eines Wochenendes voller Flucht und Gaumenfreuden. »

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Pyrénées Audoises