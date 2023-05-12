CONCERT – CELTIQUE 007LTE Place de la Gare, 12 mai 2023, Quillan.

Créé en 2015, le groupe 007LTE est un groupe tarnais.

Il rend hommage aux plus grands de la musique celtique, tout en faisant revivre les grands airs populaires et classiques du répertoire celtique et par dessus tout, il s’adonne à la création artistique.

007LTE, c’est aussi toute une équipe qui travaille ensemble et qui vit sa passion : Ludovic BOULADE (guitare), Marcelo FERNANDES (clavier), Sébastien GLEIZES (chant), Jérôme AVERSENC (batterie), Frédéric MACHEMEHL (flûtes), Camille CALVAYRAC (violon), Ludovic JULIEN (sonorisateur), Berny (chauffeur).

007lte vit sa musique comme source d’échange, créatrice de liens, mêlant tradition et modernité.

Laissez-vous porter par le vent d’Érin, les brumes bretonnes, les balades canadiennes ! Embarquez vous dans ce voyage qui mène des bars bretons aux forêts celtiques avec 007lte !.

2023-05-12 à 22:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . EUR.

Place de la Gare

Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie



Created in 2015, the group 007LTE is a group from Tarn.

It pays tribute to the greatest of Celtic music, while reviving the great popular and classic tunes of the Celtic repertoire and above all, it is devoted to artistic creation.

007LTE is also a team that works together and lives its passion: Ludovic BOULADE (guitar), Marcelo FERNANDES (keyboard), Sébastien GLEIZES (vocals), Jérôme AVERSENC (drums), Frédéric MACHEMEHL (flutes), Camille CALVAYRAC (violin), Ludovic JULIEN (sound engineer), Berny (driver).

007lte lives its music as a source of exchange, creating links, mixing tradition and modernity.

Let yourself be carried away by the wind of Erin, the Breton mists, the Canadian walks! Embark on a journey from Breton bars to Celtic forests with 007lte!

Creado en 2015, el grupo 007LTE es un grupo de Tarn.

Rinde homenaje a los más grandes músicos celtas, al tiempo que revive las grandes melodías populares y clásicas del repertorio celta y, sobre todo, se dedica a la creación artística.

007LTE es también un equipo que trabaja unido y vive su pasión: Ludovic BOULADE (guitarra), Marcelo FERNANDES (teclado), Sébastien GLEIZES (voz), Jérôme AVERSENC (batería), Frédéric MACHEMEHL (flautas), Camille CALVAYRAC (violín), Ludovic JULIEN (ingeniero de sonido), Berny (conductor).

007lte vive su música como una fuente de intercambio, creando vínculos, mezclando tradición y modernidad.

¡Déjese llevar por el viento de Erin, las brumas bretonas, los paseos canadienses! ¡Embárquese en un viaje de los bares bretones a los bosques celtas con 007lte!

Die 2015 gegründete Band 007LTE ist eine Gruppe aus dem Tarn.

Sie zollt den Größten der keltischen Musik Tribut, lässt aber auch die großen Volksweisen und Klassiker des keltischen Repertoires wieder aufleben und widmet sich vor allem der künstlerischen Gestaltung.

007LTE, das ist auch ein ganzes Team, das zusammenarbeitet und seine Leidenschaft lebt: Ludovic BOULADE (Gitarre), Marcelo FERNANDES (Keyboard), Sébastien GLEIZES (Gesang), Jérôme AVERSENC (Schlagzeug), Frédéric MACHEMEHL (Flöten), Camille CALVAYRAC (Violine), Ludovic JULIEN (Tontechniker), Berny (Chauffeur).

007lte lebt seine Musik als Quelle des Austauschs, schafft Verbindungen und vermischt Tradition und Moderne.

Lassen Sie sich vom Wind aus Erin, den bretonischen Nebeln und den kanadischen Spaziergängen tragen! Begeben Sie sich mit 007lte auf die Reise von den bretonischen Bars zu den keltischen Wäldern!

Mise à jour le 2023-03-06 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11