Queyrock : open air festival Ginestet, 4 août 2022, Ginestet.

Queyrock : open air festival Ginestet

2022-08-04 – 2022-08-13

Ginestet Dordogne Ginestet

Une expérience complète : des espaces d’animations culturelles autour du Rock, un village partenaire avec la vente de produits d’artisanat local, des chill zones, etc…

En programmation ce week end:

Samedi 13 août 2022 : The Chris Slade timeline

(Hard Rock | ancien batteur d’ACDC), Laura Cox (Hard Blues), Valley of the sun

(Stoner), Dolloster (Rock US).

Dimanche 14 août 2022: Celkilt (Rock Celtique), Dätcha Mandala (Heavy Rock), The Soundroots (Hard Rock), Tia Carrera (Stoner).

Ce festival est organisé par l’association ARMCLAP Production.

