Queyrock : open air festival Ginestet Ginestet
Queyrock : open air festival Ginestet, 4 août 2022, Ginestet.
Queyrock : open air festival Ginestet
2022-08-04 – 2022-08-13
Ginestet Dordogne Ginestet
Une expérience complète : des espaces d’animations culturelles autour du Rock, un village partenaire avec la vente de produits d’artisanat local, des chill zones, etc…
En programmation ce week end:
Samedi 13 août 2022 : The Chris Slade timeline
(Hard Rock | ancien batteur d’ACDC), Laura Cox (Hard Blues), Valley of the sun
(Stoner), Dolloster (Rock US).
Dimanche 14 août 2022: Celkilt (Rock Celtique), Dätcha Mandala (Heavy Rock), The Soundroots (Hard Rock), Tia Carrera (Stoner).
Ce festival est organisé par l’association ARMCLAP Production.
Une expérience complète : des espaces d’animations culturelles autour du Rock, un village partenaire avec la vente de produits d’artisanat local, des chill zones, etc…
En programmation ce week end:
Samedi 13 août 2022 : The Chris Slade timeline
(Hard Rock | ancien batteur d’ACDC), Laura Cox (Hard Blues), Valley of the sun
(Stoner), Dolloster (Rock US).
Dimanche 14 août 2022: Celkilt (Rock Celtique), Dätcha Mandala (Heavy Rock), The Soundroots (Hard Rock), Tia Carrera (Stoner).
Ce festival est organisé par l’association ARMCLAP Production.
Une expérience complète : des espaces d’animations culturelles autour du Rock, un village partenaire avec la vente de produits d’artisanat local, des chill zones, etc…
En programmation ce week end:
Samedi 13 août 2022 : The Chris Slade timeline
(Hard Rock | ancien batteur d’ACDC), Laura Cox (Hard Blues), Valley of the sun
(Stoner), Dolloster (Rock US).
Dimanche 14 août 2022: Celkilt (Rock Celtique), Dätcha Mandala (Heavy Rock), The Soundroots (Hard Rock), Tia Carrera (Stoner).
Ce festival est organisé par l’association ARMCLAP Production.
ARMPCLAP Production
Ginestet
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-31 par