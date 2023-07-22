12ème Open International de Quenza Village, 22 juillet 2023, Quenza.

Quenza, la 12e édition s’annonce exceptionnelle !

​Cet Open sera le mieux doté en France en 2023 avec 20 000 € de prix, les inscriptions sont gratuites ! Il y aura du beau monde et ce sera la fête !

Avec la participation de nombreux Grand Maîtres.

2023-07-22 à ; fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Village

Quenza 20122 Corse-du-Sud Corse



Quenza, the 12th edition looks exceptional!

this Open will be the best endowed in France in 2023 with 20 000 ? of prizes, the inscriptions are free! There will be beautiful people and it will be the party!

With the participation of many Grand Masters

Quenza, ¡la 12ª edición va a ser excepcional!

este Open será el mejor dotado de Francia en 2023 con 20 000€ de premios, ¡las inscripciones son gratuitas! ¡Habrá mucha gente y será una fiesta!

Con la participación de muchos Grandes Maestros

Quenza, die 12. Ausgabe verspricht außergewöhnlich zu werden!

dieses Open wird 2023 mit 20.000 Euro Preisgeld das höchstdotierte in Frankreich sein, und die Teilnahme ist kostenlos! Es wird viel los sein und es wird ein Fest werden!

Mit der Teilnahme von zahlreichen Großmeistern

