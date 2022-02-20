Quentin Lefranc Avignon Avignon
Quentin Lefranc Avignon, 20 février 2022, Avignon.
Quentin Lefranc Collection Lambert Collection Lambert – 5 rue Violette Avignon
2022-02-20 11:00:00 11:00:00 – 2022-04-17 18:00:00 18:00:00 Collection Lambert Collection Lambert – 5 rue Violette
Avignon Vaucluse
EUR
Dans les salles du sous-sol de la Collection Lambert, Quentin Lefranc produit une série d’œuvres inédites issues de sa résidence à la Collection Lambert.
information@collectionlambert.com +33 4 90 16 56 21 http://www.collectionlambert.fr/
Collection Lambert Collection Lambert – 5 rue Violette Avignon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-19 par