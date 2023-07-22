David Buzz [« Traffik de chansons »] 86150 Queaux 3 route du stade, 22 juillet 2023, Queaux.

Multi-instrumentiste, membre du célèbre Radio Bemba Sound System, David trafique à sa sauce et avec brio les chansons de Gainsbourg à Joe Strummer en passant par Johnny Cash ou encore Louis Armstrong..

Multi-instrumentalist, member of the famous Radio Bemba Sound System, David traffics in his own way and with brio the songs of Gainsbourg to Joe Strummer through Johnny Cash or Louis Armstrong.

Multiinstrumentista y miembro del famoso Radio Bemba Sound System, David retoca con brillantez canciones de Gainsbourg a Joe Strummer, pasando por Johnny Cash y Louis Armstrong.

Als Multi-Instrumentalist und Mitglied des berühmten Radio Bemba Sound Systems verarbeitet David die Songs von Gainsbourg über Johnny Cash und Louis Armstrong bis hin zu Joe Strummer auf seine eigene Art und Weise und mit Bravour.

