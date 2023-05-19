Dordogne et Brama au Quartier Métisseur Quartier du Nord, Lamure-sur-Azergues (69), 19 mai 2023, .

Dordogne et Brama au Quartier Métisseur Vendredi 19 mai, 18h00 Quartier du Nord, Lamure-sur-Azergues (69) 15€

18H – Ouverture du bar associatif l’Engrenage

19H – Repas proposé par les bénévoles du Quartier Métisseur

20H30 – DORDOGNE https://youtu.be/5yjBNVSGYSc

22H – BRAMA https://youtu.be/NyLDeixQhoo

Tarif concerts : 15€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-19T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-19T22:00:00+02:00

