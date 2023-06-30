Festival Peaux à Pau : Bougeons ensemble Quartier du Hédas Pau, 30 juin 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

18h-20h : spectacle INC

20h-20h30 : Venez danser avec PAPATEF

20h30-0h00 : Cyril Atef alias Patatef est de retour au festival Peaux à Pau.

Véritable homme-orchestre officiant simultanément aux percussions, drum machines, platines et chant, il vous emmènera vers la transe en quelques minutes.

Bien connu du public pour ses multiples aventures musicales avec Vincent Segal (Bumcello), mais aussi pour son projet CongopunQ ou encore ses collaborations avec Matthieu Chedid et Gotan Project, attention Patatef va vous faire danser toute la soirée !

Buvette et restauration.

Quartier du Hédas

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



6-8pm: INC show

8-8:30pm: Come dance with PAPATEF

20h30-0h00: Cyril Atef aka Patatef returns to the Peaux à Pau festival.

A veritable one-man band, simultaneously playing percussion, drum machines, turntables and vocals, he’ll have you in a trance in just a few minutes.

Well-known to the public for his many musical adventures with Vincent Segal (Bumcello), but also for his CongopunQ project and his collaborations with Matthieu Chedid and Gotan Project, Patatef will have you dancing all evening long!

Refreshment bar and catering

18.00-20.00: Espectáculo INC

20.00-20.30 h: Ven a bailar con PAPATEF

20.30 h – 0.00 h: Cyril Atef, alias Patatef, vuelve al festival Peaux à Pau.

Un auténtico one-man band que toca simultáneamente percusiones, cajas de ritmos, giradiscos y voces, y que le hará entrar en trance en pocos minutos.

Conocido por el público por sus numerosas aventuras musicales con Vincent Segal (Bumcello), pero también por su proyecto CongopunQ y sus colaboraciones con Matthieu Chedid y Gotan Project, ¡cuidado que Patatef te hará bailar toda la noche!

Refrescos y catering

18.00-20.00 Uhr: INC-Show

20.00-20.30 Uhr: Kommen Sie und tanzen Sie mit PAPATEF!

20.30-0.00 Uhr: Cyril Atef alias Patatef ist wieder beim Festival Peaux à Pau dabei.

Als echtes Ein-Mann-Orchester, das gleichzeitig an Percussion, Drum Machines, Turntables und Gesang amtiert, wird er Sie in wenigen Minuten in Trance versetzen.

Patatef, der dem Publikum durch seine zahlreichen musikalischen Abenteuer mit Vincent Segal (Bumcello), aber auch durch sein Projekt CongopunQ oder seine Zusammenarbeit mit Matthieu Chedid und Gotan Project bekannt ist, wird Sie den ganzen Abend lang zum Tanzen bringen!

Getränke und Essen

