Monokini chante Noël Quanta Villeneuve-d’Ascq, 15 décembre 2023 18:30, Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Monokini chante Noël Vendredi 15 décembre, 19h30 Quanta Billetterie : 10€ adulte et 8€ – de 8 ans

Vendredi 15 décembre 2023 à 19h30 à Quanta, Monokini reprend les standards de Noël et vous invite à découvrir les pépites et trésors des sixties qui rendent hommage à la magie de l’hiver.

Concert et petite restauration à savourer debout ou sur tabouret haut.

Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/quanta/evenements/monokini-chante-noel

Quanta 7 chemin du Grand Marais – Villeneuve d’Ascq Villeneuve-d’Ascq 59650 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/quanta/evenements/monokini-chante-noel »}] [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/quanta/evenements/monokini-chante-noel »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T23:00:00+01:00

2023-12-15T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T23:00:00+01:00