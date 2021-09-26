Qualification championnats de France pitch & putt Lancieux Lancieux
Qualification championnats de France pitch & putt Lancieux, 26 septembre 2021, Lancieux.
Qualification championnats de France pitch & putt 2021-09-26 – 2021-09-26 Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs
Lancieux 22770 Lancieux
2ème journée. Strokeplay – 36 trous Pitch & Putt. Information auprès du Golf Gaea.
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021 – Golf Gaea
golflancieux@gaea.fr +33 2 96 86 31 42 https://www.gaea.fr/
