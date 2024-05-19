Francefolk Quais de Garonnes La Réole, 19 mai 2024 08:00, La Réole.

La Réole,Gironde

Le groupe folklorique LOUS REOULES, propose tous les 2 ans et cela depuis 2006 au public réolais, son réputé Festival Folklorique FRANCEFOLK, dédié au folklore de nos régions françaises, pour le week-end de la Pentecôte.

Ce festival a été créé afin de réaliser des échanges avec des groupes venant de toutes les régions de France.

Le but de FRANCEFOLK, est d’assurer un lien fort avec des groupes et donc des traditions venant d’autres horizons et nous sommes fiers de pouvoir les présenter au public réolais ou d’ailleurs, gratuitement.

FRANCEFOLK, c’est dont l’échange, la découverte, la convivialité, l’amitié et la fraternité entre toutes ces traditions.

Dès 8h, nous vous proposons un vide grenier et cela jusqu’à 18h Spectacle folklorique sur les bords de Garonne à partir de 15h.Restauration et buvette sur place.

2024-05-19 fin : 2024-05-19 18:00:00.

Quais de Garonnes

La Réole 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Every 2 years since 2006, the LOUS REOULES folklore group has been offering the Reolais public its renowned Festival Folklorique FRANCEFOLK, dedicated to the folklore of our French regions, for the Whitsun weekend.

The festival was created to promote exchanges with groups from all over France.

The aim of FRANCEFOLK is to ensure a strong link with groups and therefore traditions from other horizons, and we are proud to be able to present them to the public from Reolais or elsewhere, free of charge.

FRANCEFOLK is about exchange, discovery, conviviality, friendship and fraternity between all these traditions.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a flea market and a folk show on the banks of the Garonne from 3 p.m. Catering and refreshments on site

Desde 2006, el grupo folclórico LOUS REOULES organiza cada dos años, durante el fin de semana de Pentecostés, su célebre Festival Folclórico FRANCEFOLK, dedicado al folclore de las regiones francesas.

El festival se creó para favorecer los intercambios con grupos de toda Francia.

El objetivo de FRANCEFOLK es establecer un fuerte vínculo con grupos y, por tanto, tradiciones de otros horizontes, y estamos orgullosos de poder presentarlos gratuitamente al público de Reolais y de otros lugares.

FRANCEFOLK es intercambio, descubrimiento, convivencia, amistad y fraternidad entre todas estas tradiciones.

De 8.00 a 18.00 horas, habrá un mercadillo y un espectáculo folclórico a orillas del Garona a partir de las 15.00 horas. Catering y refrescos in situ

Die Folkloregruppe LOUS REOULES bietet dem Publikum von Réolais seit 2006 alle zwei Jahre über das Pfingstwochenende ihr berühmtes Folklorefestival FRANCEFOLK an, das der Folklore unserer französischen Regionen gewidmet ist.

Dieses Festival wurde ins Leben gerufen, um einen Austausch mit Gruppen aus allen Regionen Frankreichs zu ermöglichen.

Das Ziel von FRANCEFOLK ist es, eine starke Verbindung zu Gruppen und damit zu Traditionen aus anderen Ländern herzustellen, und wir sind stolz darauf, sie dem Publikum in Réolais oder anderswo kostenlos präsentieren zu können.

FRANCEFOLK steht für den Austausch, die Entdeckung, die Geselligkeit, die Freundschaft und die Brüderlichkeit zwischen all diesen Traditionen.

Ab 8 Uhr bieten wir Ihnen einen Flohmarkt an, der bis 18 Uhr dauert. Ab 15 Uhr findet am Ufer der Garonne eine Folkloreshow statt

