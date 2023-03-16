Vol paramoteur – Baptême de l’air Quai Lepaulmier Honfleur, 16 mars 2023, Honfleur.

Honfleur,Calvados

Après le briefing avec le pilote, vous décollerez pour découvrir un panorama d’exception sur l’Estuaire de la Seine, qui se dévoilera au fur et à mesure que vous prendrez de l’altitude.

Pendant le vol, vous ferez un passage bas pour prendre les photos avant de reprendre de la hauteur pour admirer le paysage qui s’ouvre devant vos yeux… Vous finirez votre vol en planant pour atterrir.

TARIFS :

Baptême de l’air découverte (20min)

TARIF UNIQUE (à partir de 12 ans) : 75 €

DURÉE : 20 MINUTES

Baptême de l’air découverte (45min)

TARIF UNIQUE (à partir de 12 ans) : 150 €

DURÉE : 45 MINUTES

Baptême de l’air duo (2X30min)

TARIF UNIQUE (à partir de 12 ans) : 195 €

DURÉE : 2×30 MINUTES

Baptême de l’air trio (3X20min)

TARIF UNIQUE (à partir de 12 ans) : 195 €

DURÉE : 3×20 MINUTES

CETTE ACTIVITÉ DÉPEND DES CONDITIONS MÉTÉOROLOGIQUES..

Vendredi 2023-03-16 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

Quai Lepaulmier

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



After the briefing with the pilot, you will take off to discover an exceptional panorama on the Seine Estuary, which will be revealed as you gain altitude.

During the flight, you will make a low pass to take pictures before taking off again to admire the landscape that opens up before your eyes… You will finish your flight by gliding to land.

RATES :

Baptism of the air discovery (20min)

SINGLE RATE (from 12 years old) : 75 ?

DURATION : 20 MINUTES

Discovery flight (45min)

SINGLE RATE (from 12 years old) : 150 ?

DURATION : 45 MINUTES

Baptism of the air duo (2X30min)

SINGLE RATE (from 12 years old) : 195 ?

DURATION : 2×30 MINUTES

Baptism of the air trio (3X20min)

SINGLE RATE (from 12 years old) : 195 ?

DURATION : 3×20 MINUTES

THIS ACTIVITY DEPENDS ON WEATHER CONDITIONS.

Tras el briefing con el piloto, despegará para descubrir un panorama excepcional del estuario del Sena, que se irá revelando a medida que gane altura.

Durante el vuelo, hará una pasada baja para tomar fotos antes de elevarse de nuevo para admirar el paisaje que se abre ante sus ojos… Terminará su vuelo planeando hasta aterrizar.

TARIFAS :

Vuelo de descubrimiento (20min)

TARIFA INDIVIDUAL (a partir de 12 años) : 75

DURACIÓN : 20 MINUTOS

Vuelo de descubrimiento (45min)

TARIFA INDIVIDUAL (a partir de 12 años) : 150 ?

DURACIÓN : 45 MINUTOS

Bautismo del aire dúo (2X30min)

TARIFA INDIVIDUAL (a partir de 12 años) : 195€

DURACIÓN: 2×30 MINUTOS

Vuelo en trío (3X20min)

TARIFA INDIVIDUAL (a partir de 12 años) : 195 ?

DURACIÓN: 3×20 MINUTOS

ESTA ACTIVIDAD DEPENDE DE LAS CONDICIONES METEOROLÓGICAS.

Nach dem Briefing mit dem Piloten heben Sie ab, um ein außergewöhnliches Panorama der Seine-Mündung zu entdecken, das sich mit zunehmender Höhe entfaltet.

Während des Fluges werden Sie einen tiefen Flug machen, um Fotos zu machen, bevor Sie wieder in die Höhe steigen, um die Landschaft zu bewundern, die sich vor Ihren Augen öffnet… Sie beenden Ihren Flug mit einem Gleitflug zur Landung.

TARIFE :

Schnupperflug (20 Min.)

EINZELPREIS (ab 12 Jahren): 75 ?

DAUER: 20 MINUTEN

Schnupper-Flugtaufe (45min)

EINMALIGER TARIF (ab 12 Jahren) : 150 ?

DAUER: 45 MINUTEN

Duo-Flugtaufe (2x30min)

EINMALIGER TARIF (ab 12 Jahren): 195 ?

DAUER: 2×30 MINUTEN

Trio-Flugtaufe (3X20min)

EINZELPREIS (ab 12 Jahren): 195 ?

DAUER: 3×20 MINUTEN

DIESE AKTIVITÄT IST WETTERABHÄNGIG.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité