Abba Dream Tribute Show Quai François Mitterrand La Ciotat, 14 juillet 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Ne manquez pas ce spectacle fantastique célébrant les inoubliables Agnetha, Frida, Benny & Bjorn du groupe Abbadream..

2023-07-14 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Quai François Mitterrand Théâtre de la Mer

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Don’t miss this fantastic show celebrating the unforgettable Agnetha, Frida, Benny & Bjorn from Abbadream.

No se pierda este fantástico espectáculo que celebra a los inolvidables Agnetha, Frida, Benny & Bjorn de Abbadream.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese fantastische Show, in der die unvergesslichen Agnetha, Frida, Benny & Bjorn der Gruppe Abbadream gefeiert werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat