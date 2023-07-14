FESTIVITES DU 14 JUILLET Quai de la Victoire Raon-l’Étape, 14 juillet 2023, Raon-l'Étape.

Raon-l’Étape,Vosges

La Société Carnavalesque de Raon l’Etape, avec le soutien de la municipalité, organise un vide-greniers toute la journée dans les rues du centre-ville et sur le Quai. A midi, un service de restauration sera proposé sur le Quai et l’après-midi diverses activités seront proposées : jeux de kermesse, canoë-kayak, vente de produits artisanaux, musiciens, crêpes et glaces. A 18h, les Pompiers se rassembleront pour la traditionnelle prise d’armes avec remise de galons pour défiler ensuite jusqu’au Quai de la Victoire. Là, vous attendront tartes flambées avant une soirée festive animée par l’orchestre K’Danse avant le traditionnel feu d’artifices.

Sécurité renforcée et jets de pétards formellement interdits.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-14 08:00:00 fin : 2023-07-14 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

Quai de la Victoire

Raon-l’Étape 88110 Vosges Grand Est



The Société Carnavalesque de Raon l’Etape, with the support of the municipality, is organizing an all-day garage sale in the streets of the town center and on the Quai. At midday, food and drink will be served on the Quai, and in the afternoon, a variety of activities will be on offer, including fairground games, canoeing, craft sales, musicians, crêpes and ice creams. At 6 p.m., the firefighters will gather for the traditional taking up of arms and presentation of stripes, before marching to the Quai de la Victoire. Tartes flambées await you there, before a festive evening entertained by the K’Danse orchestra before the traditional fireworks display.

Extra security and firecrackers are strictly forbidden.

La Sociedad de Carnaval de Raon l’Etape, con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento, organiza durante todo el día un mercadillo en las calles del centro y en el muelle. A mediodía, se servirá comida y bebida en el muelle, y por la tarde se ofrecerán diversas actividades, como juegos de feria, piragüismo, venta de artesanía, músicos, crepes y helados. A las 18:00 h, los bomberos se reunirán para la tradicional toma de armas y entrega de galones, antes de marchar hacia el Quai de la Victoire. Allí, serán agasajados con tartas flambeadas antes de una velada festiva amenizada por la orquesta K’Danse antes del tradicional castillo de fuegos artificiales.

La seguridad es estricta y está prohibido tirar petardos.

Die Société Carnavalesque de Raon l’Etape organisiert mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung den ganzen Tag über einen Flohmarkt in den Straßen des Stadtzentrums und auf dem Quai. Mittags werden auf dem Quai Speisen und Getränke angeboten, und am Nachmittag werden verschiedene Aktivitäten angeboten: Kirmesspiele, Kanufahren, Verkauf von handwerklichen Produkten, Musiker, Crêpes und Eis. Um 18 Uhr versammeln sich die Feuerwehrleute zur traditionellen Waffenübernahme mit Verleihung der Streifen, um anschließend zum Quai de la Victoire zu marschieren. Dort erwarten Sie Flammkuchen und ein festlicher Abend mit dem Orchester K’Danse, bevor das traditionelle Feuerwerk stattfindet.

Verstärkte Sicherheitsvorkehrungen und das Werfen von Feuerwerkskörpern sind strengstens verboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES