RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS, EN FAMILLE, JARDIN DE LA PERRINE, LAVAL Quai Albert Goupil Laval Laval
RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS, EN FAMILLE, JARDIN DE LA PERRINE, LAVAL Quai Albert Goupil Laval, 3 juin 2023, Laval.
Laval,Mayenne
En famille, entre amis, profitez tout au long de ce week-end des animations proposées sur le thème « Les musiques du jardin ».
2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . .
Quai Albert Goupil
Laval 53000 Mayenne Pays de la Loire
With your family or friends, take advantage throughout the weekend of the activities proposed on the theme « Music from the garden »
Con la familia y los amigos, disfrute de las actividades del fin de semana bajo el lema « Música del jardín »
Mit der Familie, mit Freunden, genießen Sie das ganze Wochenende über die angebotenen Animationen zum Thema « Gartenmusik »
Mise à jour le 2023-05-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Laval Mayenne