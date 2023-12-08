Téléthon – Concours de Belote Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Putanges-le-Lac, 8 décembre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Putanges-le-Lac,Orne

Concours de Belote organisé au profit du Téléthon..

2023-12-08 13:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . .

Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Salle Jean Féron

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



Belote competition organized for the benefit of the Telethon.

Concurso de belote organizado a beneficio del Teletón.

Belote-Wettbewerb, der zugunsten von Telethon organisiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT DU PAYS DE PUTANGES