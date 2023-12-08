Téléthon – Concours de Belote Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Putanges-le-Lac
Téléthon – Concours de Belote Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Putanges-le-Lac, 8 décembre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.
Putanges-le-Lac,Orne
Concours de Belote organisé au profit du Téléthon..
2023-12-08 13:00:00
Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Salle Jean Féron
Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie
Belote competition organized for the benefit of the Telethon.
Concurso de belote organizado a beneficio del Teletón.
Belote-Wettbewerb, der zugunsten von Telethon organisiert wird.
