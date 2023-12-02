Théâtre : Le misanthrope, à tout prix Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Putanges-le-Lac, 2 décembre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Putanges-le-Lac,Orne

Le Secours populaire de l’Orne et la Compagnie du Plateau Libre proposent des représentations théâtrales à travers l’Orne. La pièce jouée par la compagnie sera « le Misanthrope, à tout prix »

Ces représentations visent à soutenir l’association, aussi les bénéfices des entrées seront remis à l’association..

2023-12-02 18:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin Salle Jean Féron

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



Secours populaire de l’Orne and the Compagnie du Plateau Libre are offering theatrical performances across the Orne. The play performed by the company will be « Le Misanthrope, à tout prix »

The aim of these performances is to support the association, and all profits from ticket sales will be donated to it.

El Secours populaire de l’Orne y la Compagnie du Plateau Libre ofrecen representaciones teatrales por toda la Orne. La obra representada por la compañía será « Le Misanthrope, à tout prix »

El objetivo de estas representaciones es apoyar a la organización benéfica, y todas las entradas vendidas se donarán a la misma.

Die Secours populaire de l’Orne und die Compagnie du Plateau Libre bieten Theateraufführungen in der ganzen Orne an. Das Stück, das die Kompanie aufführt, ist « Le Misanthrope, à tout prix » (Der Menschenfeind, um jeden Preis)

Die Aufführungen dienen der Unterstützung des Vereins, daher werden die Eintrittsgelder an den Verein gespendet.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT DU PAYS DE PUTANGES