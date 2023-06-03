Portes Ouvertes Suzy Handicap Animal Suzi Handicap animal, 3 juin 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Nombreuses animations pour les enfants, tombola, buvette …

Venez en famille découvrir l’univers de ces petits protégés handicapés! Sensibiliser au handicap animal est le devoir de l’association.

Un stand pour les parrainages, adhésions, dons et boutique du refuge sera sur place!.

2023-06-03 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

Suzi Handicap animal

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



Many animations for children, tombola, refreshment bar …

Come with your family to discover the world of these small disabled protégés! Raising awareness of animal disabilities is the duty of the association.

A stand for sponsorships, memberships, donations and store of the refuge will be on site!

Numerosas actividades para niños, tómbola, bar de refrescos…

Venga en familia a descubrir el mundo de estos pequeños discapacitados protegidos Sensibilizar sobre la discapacidad de los animales es el deber de la asociación.

Un stand para apadrinamientos, afiliaciones, donativos y la tienda de la protectora estarán in situ

Zahlreiche Animationen für Kinder, Tombola, Getränkestand …

Kommen Sie mit Ihrer Familie und entdecken Sie die Welt dieser kleinen behinderten Schützlinge! Der Verein hat es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, das Bewusstsein für Tierbehinderungen zu schärfen.

Ein Stand für Patenschaften, Mitgliedschaften, Spenden und den Shop des Tierheims ist vor Ort!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme