Afro Bal Live + DJ set soukouss, afrobeat, mandingue, afrobeats, afro-électro & tropical vibes ! Samedi 6 janvier, 20h00 PUNK PARADISE Entrée libre

2024-01-06T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-06T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-06T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-06T23:59:00+01:00

6 JAN. ◆ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ◆ 20H-5H ◆ LIVE + DJS

KIESE KIESE

(Soukous/Rumba/Ndombolo/Sebene – Congo)

DJ CUCURUCHO (Afro & Tropical vibes)

DR TRAORE (Urban Tropical)

GROOVALIZACION DJs (Tropical vibes)

SAM. 6 JAN. ◆ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ◆ 20H-5H

PAF : Entrée Libre avant 21H // 5€ après // Clubbing 10€

★ KIESE KIESE (Soukous/Rumba/Ndombolo/Sebene – Congo) ★

Composé de piliers de la scène congolaise parisienne, le groupe Kiese Kiese s’installe au Punk Paradise avec un peu du four de Kinshasa. Après avoir accompagné Simaro Lutumba, Madilu System, Nyboma ou encore Kekele : Malcom, Johnny, Koshi, Saison et Luambo reprennent les incontournables du répertoire congolais, de la rumba des années 70 du TP OK Jazz au ndombolo de Koffi Olomide en passant par les tubes de Wenge Musica. Le point commun : un alliage de rythmes hypnotiques et de guitares incandescentes qui doivent bouillir rapidement le dancefloor !

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhoUtgpBKBY

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fYV6ul5Mrc

► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Lwjc8Ky7a8

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Afro & Tropical vibes) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

► https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho

► http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

► http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ DR TRAORE (Afro & Caribbean riddims) ★

Docteur Traoré est le magicien de la black music et des sonorités tropicales à Paris. Il est obsédé par la recherche musicale, que ce soit des trésors oubliés ou des classiques ! Ses sets proposent un voyage entre les sonorités classiques américaines et ses racines afro, latines et caribéennes pour explorer les genres tels que l’afro-beat, le latin-funk, la house américaine, la disco-antillaise, la Motown music, la soul brésilienne ou encore le tropical jazz dance… A travers le funk et ses ramifications infinies, Docteur Traoré vous fera découvrir les diverses influences de son groove hypnotique… À Paris il a mixé au Cabaret Sauvage, Batofar, Djoon, Wanderlust, Bellevilloise, Nouveau Casino, Petit Bain, Café A, Sir Winston, Hotel Particulier…

► https://about.me/docteurtraore

► https://www.mixcloud.com/docteurtraore

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Tropical sounds) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

► https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/

► https://www.groovalizacion.org

► https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio

► https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

