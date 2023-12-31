Feliz Ano Novo 2024 ! Nouvel An Brésilien à Paris PUNK PARADISE Paris, 31 décembre 2023, Paris.

Feliz Ano Novo 2024 ! Nouvel An Brésilien à Paris Dimanche 31 décembre, 23h00 PUNK PARADISE PAF : 15€ (+ frais gestion) // Sur place : 18€ av. minuit – 20€ après

FELIZ ANO NOVO 2024

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ NOUVEL AN BRESIL A PARIS ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

31 DEC. 2023 ◆ 23H – 6H ◆ LIVES / DJS / DECO / SUPRISES

PUNK PARADISE, 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt, 75011 – Paris

◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ANIMATIONS ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊ ◊

LIVE RODA DE SAMBA

SHOW BATUCADA CARNAVAL

DJS BRAZIL MIX

DECO / SURPRISES / CAPIRINHA

◆ DIM. 31 DEC. ◆ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ◆ 23H – 6H ◆

PAF : 15€ (+ frais gestion) // Sur place : 18€ av. minuit – 20€ après

Prévente : https://shotgun.live/events/feliz-ano-novo-2024-nouvel-an-bresilien-a-paris

RDV pour la soirée FELIZ ANO NOVO 2024 Direction le Brésil et ses musiques calientes au Punk Paradise de 23h à l’aube le 31 DECEMBRE !! Réveillon Brésil avec live roda de samba, batucada, DJs, déco, surprises, capirinha pour une festa Brazil vibes samba, forro axé, MPB, nordeste, carnaval, bailefunk !! Vamos fazer a festa para bem começar 2024 galera !!

█ LINE UP

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ LIVE BANDS ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

★ RÉPUBLIQUE DO SAMBA (Roda de Samba & Pagode) ★

FR

Le groupe République do Samba fait vibrer a festa brasilera em Paris !! Le groupe apporte un mélange engageant de classiques de la samba, de la pagode et de la musique populaire brésilienne pour danser et chanter com muita alegria!!

PT

O grupo République do Samba aquece as noites de festa brasilera em Paris !! O grupo traz uma mistura envolvente de samba, pagode e clássicos da música popular brasileira para dançar e cantar com a alegria do nosso pais tropical !!

► https://www.instagram.com/republique_do_sambaparis

★ SHOW BATUCADA CARNAVAL ★

Spectacle percussion spécial pour se plonger dans un ambiance carnaval !!

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ CLUBBING BRAZIL MIX ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Brazil vibes) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

► https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho

► http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

► http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias

★ BRUNO PUPPIS DJ (Brazil Hits & Baile Funk) ★

Bruno Puppis est un Dj & producteur brésilien de 24 ans qu’habite à Paris depuis 2016. Il a commencé à jouer de la musique à l’adolescence et est devenu professionnel en 2018. Il a commencé à jouer à Sao Paulo dans des magasins de mode, bars, clubs… Avant d’arriver à Paris où il a mixé entre autres dans la célèbre Favela Chic. Il propose un mélange de sonorités actuelles brésiliennes qui vont du Baile Funk à les productions électroniques restant toujours attentif aux tubes de son pays natal qui font kiffé « a galera » dans le dance-floor !!

⌲ https://www.instagram.com/brunopuppis/

⌲ https://soundcloud.com/user-50861367

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Mix do Brasil) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

► https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/

► https://www.groovalizacion.org

► https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio

► https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion

█ INFOS PRATIQUES

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

