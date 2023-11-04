Soirée repas et concert Pujols
Soirée repas et concert Pujols, 4 novembre 2023, Pujols.
Pujols,Gironde
Authentic Barjots party ; repas et concert à la salle des fêtes de Pujols à 19h30
18€ apporter ses couverts.
Infos, réservation : 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75..
2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . .
Pujols 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Authentic Barjots party; meal and concert at Pujols village hall at 7:30pm
18? bring your own cutlery.
Info, booking: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.
Auténtica fiesta de los Barjots; comida y concierto en el salón del pueblo de Pujols a las 19.30 h
18? llevar cubiertos.
Información y reservas: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.
Authentic Barjots party; Essen und Konzert im Festsaal von Pujols um 19:30 Uhr
18? bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit.
Infos, Reservierung: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par OT Castillon-Pujols