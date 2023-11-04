Soirée repas et concert Pujols, 4 novembre 2023, Pujols.

Pujols,Gironde

Authentic Barjots party ; repas et concert à la salle des fêtes de Pujols à 19h30

18€ apporter ses couverts.

Infos, réservation : 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

Pujols 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Authentic Barjots party; meal and concert at Pujols village hall at 7:30pm

18? bring your own cutlery.

Info, booking: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.

Auténtica fiesta de los Barjots; comida y concierto en el salón del pueblo de Pujols a las 19.30 h

18? llevar cubiertos.

Información y reservas: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.

Authentic Barjots party; Essen und Konzert im Festsaal von Pujols um 19:30 Uhr

18? bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit.

Infos, Reservierung: 06.1345.13.34 / 06.38.75.

