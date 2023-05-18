ARTISTES À SUIVRE, 18 mai 2023, Puivert.

Durant le week-end de l’Ascension, Artistes à Suivre vous propose de découvrir 51 artistes dans divers lieux éphémères des villages de la Haute Vallée.

– JEUDI –

De 12h à 18 h sous la Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE : l’Association IMBAS ARPAS présente les harpes celtiques qu’elle fabrique. Avec un ticket de 2 € vous pouvez peut-être gagner une harpe celtique accompagnée d’un cours d’initiation avec Amanda LIOTARD.

De 18h30 à 20h30 au Musée du Quercorb – MUSIQUE : des intervalles musicaux avec le duo PASSANDA, harpe et chant, courtes interventions.

A 19h30 au Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE : des flammes du forgeron au feu mystique des troubadours.

A 20h30 dans la salle de la mairie – POÉSIE : performance poétique de Jo FALIEU en résonnance avec le travail de François LACOSTE, durée 15 mn.

Nocturne jusqu’à 21h pour profiter des expositions.

A 21 h dans la Brasserie du Quercorb – SOIRÉE DJ : soirée funky avec DJ FABS de l’Association BRAINSTORM.

– VENDREDI –

De 12h à 17 h sous la Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE : l’Association IMBAS ARPAS présente les harpes celtiques qu’elle fabrique. Avec un ticket de 2 € vous pouvez peut-être gagner une harpe celtique accompagnée d’un cours d’initiation avec Amanda LIOTARD.

A 18h au Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE : douceurs d’amour courtois.

– SAMEDI –

De 12h à 17 h sous la Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE : l’Association IMBAS ARPAS présente les harpes celtiques qu’elle fabrique. Avec un ticket de 2 € vous pouvez peut-être gagner une harpe celtique accompagnée d’un cours d’initiation avec Amanda LIOTARD.

A 18h au Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE : l’alchimie de l’amour au féminin.

A 21h, chez Marius – CONCERT : MAXENCE DES OISEAUX, des toiles sonores oniriques, au moyen d’instruments rares et très anciens, PAF 10 €.

– DIMANCHE –

De 10h à 18h devant la Halle – LA CAPSULE : le camion atelier du collectif AGIT’HÉ, expo-démo le matin et petits ateliers ouverts au public les après-midi.

A 11h au Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE : Mythes et légendes en Occitanie.

A 11h dans la salle de la mairie – ATELIER « RAPID’SCULPTURE avec François LACOSTE, se confronter au bois et réaliser une sculpture. De 6 à 10 ans, durée 1h30, participation libre, inscription au 07 82 50 60 27.

De 12h à 16h sous la Halle – TROMBOL’HARPE : l’Association IMBAS ARPAS présente les harpes celtiques qu’elle fabrique. Avec un ticket de 2 € vous pouvez peut-être gagner une harpe celtique accompagnée d’un cours d’initiation avec Amanda LIOTARD..

During the Ascension weekend, Artistes à Suivre offers you to discover 51 artists in various ephemeral places in the villages of the Haute Vallée.

– THURSDAY –

From 12 to 6 pm under the Hall -TROMBOL’HARPE : the IMBAS ARPAS Association presents the Celtic harps it makes. With a ticket of 2 ? you can maybe win a Celtic harp and an initiation course with Amanda LIOTARD.

From 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Quercorb Museum – MUSIC: musical intervals with the duo PASSANDA, harp and singing, short interventions.

At 7:30 pm at the Museum of Quercorb – TALK : from the flames of the blacksmith to the mystical fire of the troubadours.

At 8:30 pm in the town hall – POETRY : poetic performance by Jo FALIEU in resonance with the work of François LACOSTE, duration 15 mn.

Nocturne until 9 pm to enjoy the exhibitions.

At 9 pm in the Brasserie du Quercorb – DJ EVENING: funky evening with DJ FABS from the BRAINSTORM Association.

– FRIDAY –

From 12 noon to 5 pm under the Hall -TROMBOL’HARPE : the Association IMBAS ARPAS presents the Celtic harps it makes. With a ticket of 2 ? you can maybe win a Celtic harp and an initiation course with Amanda LIOTARD.

At 6pm at the Musée du Quercorb – TALKED TOUR : sweetness of courtly love.

– SATURDAY –

From 12 to 5 pm under the Hall -TROMBOL’HARPE : the IMBAS ARPAS Association presents the Celtic harps it makes. With a ticket of 2 ? you can maybe win a Celtic harp and an initiation course with Amanda LIOTARD.

At 6pm at the Musée du Quercorb – TALKED TOUR : the alchemy of love in the feminine.

At 9pm, at Marius’ – CONCERT : MAXENCE DES OISEAUX, dreamlike sound canvases, using rare and very old instruments, PAF 10 ?.

– SUNDAY –

From 10am to 6pm in front of the Halle – LA CAPSULE : the workshop truck of the AGIT’HÉ collective, exhibition-demo in the morning and small workshops open to the public in the afternoon.

At 11am at the Quercorb Museum – TALK TOUR : Myths and legends in Occitania.

At 11am in the town hall – WORKSHOP « RAPID’SCULPTURE » with François LACOSTE, confront wood and make a sculpture. From 6 to 10 years old, duration 1h30, free participation, registration at 07 82 50 60 27.

From 12 noon to 4 pm under the Hall – TROMBOL’HARPE : the IMBAS ARPAS Association presents the Celtic harps it makes. With a ticket of 2 ? you can maybe win a Celtic harp and an initiation course with Amanda LIOTARD.

Durante el fin de semana de la Ascensión, Artistes à Suivre le propone descubrir a 51 artistas en diversos lugares efímeros de los pueblos de la Haute Vallée.

– JUEVES –

De 12h a 18h bajo el Hall -TROMBOL’HARPE: la asociación IMBAS ARPAS presenta las arpas celtas que fabrica. Con una entrada de 2€ podrás ganar un arpa celta y una clase de iniciación con Amanda LIOTARD.

De 18:30 a 20:30 h en el museo del Quercorb – MÚSICA: intervalos musicales con el dúo PASSANDA, arpa y canto, breves intervenciones.

A las 19.30 h en el museo del Quercorb – CONFERENCIA: de las llamas del herrero al fuego místico de los trovadores.

A las 20.30 h en el ayuntamiento – POESÍA: performance poética de Jo FALIEU en resonancia con la obra de François LACOSTE, duración 15 mn.

Nocturno hasta las 21 h para disfrutar de las exposiciones.

A las 21 h en la Brasserie du Quercorb – DJ EVENING: velada funky con DJ FABS de la asociación BRAINSTORM.

– VIERNES –

De 12h a 17h en el Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE: la Asociación IMBAS ARPAS presenta las arpas celtas que fabrica. Con una entrada de 2€ podrá ganar un arpa celta y una clase de iniciación con Amanda LIOTARD.

A las 18:00 h en el Museo del Quercorb – GIRA CONFERENCIADA: dulzura del amor cortés.

– SÁBADO –

De 12:00 a 17:00 h en el Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE: la asociación IMBAS ARPAS presenta las arpas celtas que fabrica. Con una entrada de 2€ podrá ganar un arpa celta y una clase de iniciación con Amanda LIOTARD.

A las 18:00 h, en el Museo del Quercorb – VISITA HABLADA: la alquimia del amor en la mujer.

A las 21:00 h, en Marius’ – CONCIERTO: MAXENCE DES OISEAUX, lienzos sonoros oníricos, utilizando instrumentos raros y muy antiguos, PAF 10€.

– DOMINGO –

De 10.00 a 18.00 h frente al Halle – LA CAPSULE : el camión-taller del colectivo AGIT’HÉ, exposición-demo por la mañana y pequeños talleres abiertos al público por la tarde.

A las 11 h en el Museo del Quercorb – VISITA CONFERENCIADA: Mitos y leyendas en Occitania.

A las 11h en el ayuntamiento – TALLER « RAPID’SCULPTURE » con François LACOSTE, enfrentarse a la madera y crear una escultura. De 6 a 10 años, duración 1h30, participación gratuita, inscripción al 07 82 50 60 27.

De 12h a 16h bajo el Hall – TROMBOL’HARPE: la Asociación IMBAS ARPAS presenta las arpas celtas que fabrica. Con una entrada de 2€ podrá ganar un arpa celta y una clase de iniciación con Amanda LIOTARD.

Während des Himmelfahrtswochenendes bietet Ihnen Artistes à Suivre die Möglichkeit, 51 Künstler an verschiedenen vergänglichen Orten in den Dörfern des Hochtals zu entdecken.

– DONNERSTAG –

Von 12.00 bis 18.00 Uhr in der Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE: Der Verein IMBAS ARPAS stellt die keltischen Harfen vor, die er herstellt. Mit einem Los von 2 ? können Sie vielleicht eine keltische Harfe zusammen mit einem Einführungskurs mit Amanda LIOTARD gewinnen.

Von 18:30 bis 20:30 Uhr im Musée du Quercorb – MUSIK: Musikalische Intervalle mit dem Duo PASSANDA, Harfe und Gesang, kurze Beiträge.

Um 19:30 Uhr im Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE: Von den Flammen des Schmieds zum mystischen Feuer der Troubadoure.

Um 20:30 Uhr im Rathaussaal – POESIE: Poetische Performance von Jo FALIEU in Resonanz mit der Arbeit von François LACOSTE, Dauer 15 Min.

Nocturne bis 21 Uhr, um die Ausstellungen zu genießen.

Um 21 Uhr in der Brasserie du Quercorb – DJ-ABEND: Funky-Abend mit DJ FABS von der Association BRAINSTORM.

– FREITAG –

Von 12 Uhr bis 17 Uhr in der Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE: Der Verein IMBAS ARPAS stellt die von ihm hergestellten keltischen Harfen vor. Mit einem Los von 2 ? können Sie vielleicht eine keltische Harfe zusammen mit einem Einführungskurs mit Amanda LIOTARD gewinnen.

Um 18 Uhr im Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE: Süßes aus der höfischen Liebe.

– SAMSTAG –

Von 12 bis 17 Uhr in der Halle -TROMBOL’HARPE: Der Verein IMBAS ARPAS stellt die keltischen Harfen vor, die er herstellt. Mit einem Los von 2 ? können Sie vielleicht eine keltische Harfe zusammen mit einem Einführungskurs mit Amanda LIOTARD gewinnen.

Um 18 Uhr im Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE: Die Alchemie der weiblichen Liebe.

Um 21 Uhr bei Marius – KONZERT: MAXENCE DES OISEAUX, traumhafte Klanggemälde mit Hilfe seltener und sehr alter Instrumente, PAF 10 ?

– SONNTAG –

Von 10 bis 18 Uhr vor der Halle – LA CAPSULE: Der Werkstattwagen des Kollektivs AGIT’HÉ, Ausstellung-Demo am Vormittag und kleine, für die Öffentlichkeit zugängliche Workshops an den Nachmittagen.

Um 11 Uhr im Musée du Quercorb – VISITE CONTÉE: Mythen und Legenden in Okzitanien.

Um 11 Uhr im Rathaussaal – WORKSHOP « RAPID’SCULPTURE » mit François LACOSTE, sich mit Holz auseinandersetzen und eine Skulptur anfertigen. Von 6 bis 10 Jahren, Dauer 1,5 Stunden, freie Teilnahme, Anmeldung unter 07 82 50 60 27.

Von 12 bis 16 Uhr in der Halle – TROMBOL’HARPE: Der Verein IMBAS ARPAS stellt die keltischen Harfen vor, die er herstellt. Mit einem Los von 2 ? können Sie vielleicht eine keltische Harfe zusammen mit einem Einführungskurs mit Amanda LIOTARD gewinnen.

