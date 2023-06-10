LA VOIE DES ARTS Puilaurens Puilaurens
Partez à la découverte de l’art, du village de Lapradelle à Puilaurens, jusqu’au château.
Dans ce petit village, il y a un grand nombre d’artistes professionnels et amateurs : les « artistes-habitants ». Ils vont le temps d’un week-end vous présenter tout leur art avec leurs amis des vallées environnantes…
10h : Ouverture de tous les lieux d’exposition jusqu’à 17h
10h30 : Visite guidée du château
14h : Atelier Land Art – laboratoire d’art contemporain en Fenouillèdes
16h30-18h : Initiation aux danses occitanes avec Canto Lou dans la cour du château
10h – 17h : Salon du livre à l’accueil du château en partenariat avec l’association des auteurs d’Occitanie
10h – 17h : Exposition philatélique à l’école de Puilaurens – thématique des arts
19h30 : Bal Trad à la grange..
Puilaurens 11140 Aude Occitanie
Discover the art, from the village of Lapradelle in Puilaurens to the castle.
This small village is home to a large number of professional and amateur artists: the « artist-habitants ». Over the course of a weekend, they and their friends from the surrounding valleys will be showcasing their art…
10 a.m.: All exhibition areas open until 5 p.m
10:30 am: Guided tour of the château
2pm: Land Art workshop ? contemporary art laboratory in Fenouillèdes
4.30pm-6pm: Introduction to Occitan dances with Canto Lou in the château courtyard
10h ? 5pm: Book fair at the château reception in partnership with the Occitan Authors Association
10h ? 5pm: Philatelic exhibition at Puilaurens school ? arts theme
7:30pm: Trad dance at the barn.
Descubra el arte, desde el pueblo de Lapradelle en Puilaurens hasta el castillo.
Este pequeño pueblo acoge a un gran número de artistas profesionales y aficionados: los « artistas-habitantes ». Durante un fin de semana, ellos y sus amigos de los valles de los alrededores expondrán su arte…
10.00 h: Todos los espacios de exposición abiertos hasta las 17.00 h
10.30 h: Visita guiada al castillo
14.00 h: Taller de Land Art ? laboratorio de arte contemporáneo en Fenouillèdes
16.30-18.00 h: Iniciación a las danzas occitanas con Canto Lou en el patio del castillo
10h ? 17:00 h: Feria del libro en la recepción del castillo en colaboración con la Asociación de Autores Occitanos
10h ? 17h: Exposición filatélica en la escuela de Puilaurens ? tema artístico
19h30: Baile tradicional en el granero.
Begeben Sie sich auf eine Kunstentdeckungsreise vom Dorf Lapradelle in Puilaurens bis zur Burg.
In diesem kleinen Dorf gibt es eine große Anzahl an professionellen und Amateurkünstlern: die « Artistes-habitants ». Sie werden Ihnen an einem Wochenende zusammen mit ihren Freunden aus den umliegenden Tälern ihre ganze Kunst präsentieren…
10 Uhr: Öffnung aller Ausstellungsorte bis 17 Uhr
10:30 Uhr: Geführte Besichtigung des Schlosses
14h: Workshop Land Art ? Labor für zeitgenössische Kunst in Fenouillèdes
16:30-18:00 Uhr: Einführung in okzitanische Tänze mit Canto Lou im Schlosshof
10h ? 17h: Buchmesse im Empfangsbereich des Schlosses in Zusammenarbeit mit der Association des auteurs d’Occitanie
10h ? 17h: Philatelie-Ausstellung in der Schule von Puilaurens ? Thema der Künste?
19.30 Uhr: Bal Trad in der Scheune.
