LA VOIE DES ARTS Puilaurens, 10 juin 2023, Puilaurens.

Puilaurens,Aude

Partez à la découverte de l’art, du village de Lapradelle à Puilaurens, jusqu’au château.

Dans ce petit village, il y a un grand nombre d’artistes professionnels et amateurs : les « artistes-habitants ». Ils vont le temps d’un week-end vous présenter tout leur art avec leurs amis des vallées environnantes…

10h : Ouverture de tous les lieux d’exposition jusqu’à 17h

10h30 : Visite guidée du château

14h : Atelier Land Art – laboratoire d’art contemporain en Fenouillèdes

16h30-18h : Initiation aux danses occitanes avec Canto Lou dans la cour du château

10h – 17h : Salon du livre à l’accueil du château en partenariat avec l’association des auteurs d’Occitanie

10h – 17h : Exposition philatélique à l’école de Puilaurens – thématique des arts

19h30 : Bal Trad à la grange..

2023-06-10 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 21:00:00. .

Puilaurens 11140 Aude Occitanie



Discover the art, from the village of Lapradelle in Puilaurens to the castle.

This small village is home to a large number of professional and amateur artists: the « artist-habitants ». Over the course of a weekend, they and their friends from the surrounding valleys will be showcasing their art…

10 a.m.: All exhibition areas open until 5 p.m

10:30 am: Guided tour of the château

2pm: Land Art workshop ? contemporary art laboratory in Fenouillèdes

4.30pm-6pm: Introduction to Occitan dances with Canto Lou in the château courtyard

10h ? 5pm: Book fair at the château reception in partnership with the Occitan Authors Association

10h ? 5pm: Philatelic exhibition at Puilaurens school ? arts theme

7:30pm: Trad dance at the barn.

Descubra el arte, desde el pueblo de Lapradelle en Puilaurens hasta el castillo.

Este pequeño pueblo acoge a un gran número de artistas profesionales y aficionados: los « artistas-habitantes ». Durante un fin de semana, ellos y sus amigos de los valles de los alrededores expondrán su arte…

10.00 h: Todos los espacios de exposición abiertos hasta las 17.00 h

10.30 h: Visita guiada al castillo

14.00 h: Taller de Land Art ? laboratorio de arte contemporáneo en Fenouillèdes

16.30-18.00 h: Iniciación a las danzas occitanas con Canto Lou en el patio del castillo

10h ? 17:00 h: Feria del libro en la recepción del castillo en colaboración con la Asociación de Autores Occitanos

10h ? 17h: Exposición filatélica en la escuela de Puilaurens ? tema artístico

19h30: Baile tradicional en el granero.

Begeben Sie sich auf eine Kunstentdeckungsreise vom Dorf Lapradelle in Puilaurens bis zur Burg.

In diesem kleinen Dorf gibt es eine große Anzahl an professionellen und Amateurkünstlern: die « Artistes-habitants ». Sie werden Ihnen an einem Wochenende zusammen mit ihren Freunden aus den umliegenden Tälern ihre ganze Kunst präsentieren…

10 Uhr: Öffnung aller Ausstellungsorte bis 17 Uhr

10:30 Uhr: Geführte Besichtigung des Schlosses

14h: Workshop Land Art ? Labor für zeitgenössische Kunst in Fenouillèdes

16:30-18:00 Uhr: Einführung in okzitanische Tänze mit Canto Lou im Schlosshof

10h ? 17h: Buchmesse im Empfangsbereich des Schlosses in Zusammenarbeit mit der Association des auteurs d’Occitanie

10h ? 17h: Philatelie-Ausstellung in der Schule von Puilaurens ? Thema der Künste?

19.30 Uhr: Bal Trad in der Scheune.

