Concert de Flamenco au bord du canal ecluse du berry, 16 juin 2023, Puch-d'Agenais.
Petit récital de chansons flamenco avec Sebastien Parailloux à la guitare aidé d’un danseuse de flamenco..
ecluse du berry
Puch-d’Agenais 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Small recital of flamenco songs with Sebastien Parailloux on guitar and a flamenco dancer.
Pequeño recital de cantes flamencos con Sebastien Parailloux a la guitarra y una bailaora.
Kleiner Flamenco-Liederabend mit Sebastien Parailloux an der Gitarre, unterstützt von einer Flamenco-Tänzerin.
