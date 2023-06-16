Concert de Flamenco au bord du canal ecluse du berry Puch-d'Agenais Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Puch-d'Agenais

Concert de Flamenco au bord du canal ecluse du berry, 16 juin 2023, Puch-d'Agenais. Petit récital de chansons flamenco avec Sebastien Parailloux à la guitare aidé d’un danseuse de flamenco..

ecluse du berry

Puch-d’Agenais 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Small recital of flamenco songs with Sebastien Parailloux on guitar and a flamenco dancer. Pequeño recital de cantes flamencos con Sebastien Parailloux a la guitarra y una bailaora. Kleiner Flamenco-Liederabend mit Sebastien Parailloux an der Gitarre, unterstützt von einer Flamenco-Tänzerin. Mise à jour le 2023-03-15 par OT du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas

