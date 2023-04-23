Théâtre- Figaro-ci, Beaumarhais-là Château de Morin, 23 avril 2023, Puch-d'Agenais.

Dans le cadre enchanteur du château de Morin sur les bords du canal de Garonne, venez assister à la représentation de l’oeuvre de Gérard Linsolas qui incarne le célèbre Beaumarchais dans un biopic théâtral qui prend la forme de l’ultime interview de ce dernier..

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . EUR.

Château de Morin

Puch-d’Agenais 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the enchanting setting of the Château de Morin on the banks of the Garonne Canal, come and attend the performance of Gérard Linsolas’ work as the famous Beaumarchais in a theatrical biopic that takes the form of his final interview.

En el encantador marco del castillo de Morin, a orillas del canal del Garona, venga a ver la representación de la obra de Gérard Linsolas como el célebre Beaumarchais en un biopic teatral que toma la forma de su última entrevista.

In der zauberhaften Umgebung des Château de Morin am Ufer des Garonne-Kanals erleben Sie die Aufführung des Werks von Gérard Linsolas, der den berühmten Beaumarchais in einem Theater-Biopic verkörpert, das die Form des letzten Interviews mit ihm annimmt.

