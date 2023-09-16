Prytanée national militaire – concert Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche La Flèche Catégories d’Évènement: La Flèche

Sarthe Prytanée national militaire – concert Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche La Flèche, 16 septembre 2023, La Flèche. Prytanée national militaire – concert Samedi 16 septembre, 19h00 Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche Concert par les PADRES et la chorale du Prytanée. Concert ouvert au public et au profit des blessés de l’Armée de Terre. Samedi à 19h – Gratuit avec possibilité d’une « participation au chapeau » (1h30) Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche 22 rue du collège 72 200 La flèche La Flèche 72200 Sainte-Colombe Sarthe Pays de la Loire 02 43 48 59 03 https://www.pays-valleeduloire.fr Ancien collège royal crée par Henri IV gare routière de la Flèche Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T20:30:00+02:00

2023-09-16T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T20:30:00+02:00 Ville de La Flèche Détails Catégories d’Évènement: La Flèche, Sarthe Autres Lieu Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche Adresse 22 rue du collège 72 200 La flèche Ville La Flèche Departement Sarthe Lieu Ville Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche La Flèche

Prytanée National Militaire- La Flèche La Flèche Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la fleche/