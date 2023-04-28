Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent Prudhomat
Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent, 28 avril 2023, Prudhomat .
Prudhomat ,Lot ,
Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent 6 EUR
Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat Lot
2023-04-28 – 2023-04-28
Prudhomat
Lot
.
6 EUR 6 8
L’histoire du château de Castelnau-Bretenoux ( Centre des Monuments Nationaux ) à travers un fabuleux théâtre de papier – Pour les 3-8 ans.
Chateau Castelnaud Bretenoux
Prudhomat
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-16 par