Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent Prudhomat Catégories d’Évènement: Lot

Prudhomat

Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent, 28 avril 2023, Prudhomat . Prudhomat ,Lot , Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent 6 EUR Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat Lot

2023-04-28 – 2023-04-28 Prudhomat

Lot . 6 EUR 6 8 L’histoire du château de Castelnau-Bretenoux ( Centre des Monuments Nationaux ) à travers un fabuleux théâtre de papier – Pour les 3-8 ans. Chateau Castelnaud Bretenoux

Prudhomat

dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-16 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Lot, Prudhomat Autres Lieu Prudhomat Adresse Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat Lot Ville Prudhomat Departement Lot Tarif 6 EUR Lieu Ville Prudhomat

Prudhomat Prudhomat Lot https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/prudhomat /

Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent 2023-04-28 was last modified: by Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent Prudhomat 28 avril 2023 Château de Castelnau Bretenoux Prudhomat Lot Lot Prudhomat

Prudhomat Lot