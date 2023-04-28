Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent, 28 avril 2023, Prudhomat .

Prudhomat ,Lot ,

Conte en images : Les cailloux qui chantent 6  EUR

Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat Lot  
2023-04-28 – 2023-04-28

Prudhomat
Lot

.

6 EUR 6 8  

L’histoire du château de Castelnau-Bretenoux ( Centre des Monuments Nationaux ) à travers un fabuleux théâtre de papier – Pour les 3-8 ans.

Chateau Castelnaud Bretenoux
Prudhomat
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-16 par