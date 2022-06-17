Proposition d’animations “COMPLET” HYPER U – LES HERBIERS Les Herbiers Catégories d’évènement: Les Herbiers

Vendée

Proposition d’animations “COMPLET” HYPER U – LES HERBIERS, 17 juin 2022, Les Herbiers. Proposition d’animations “COMPLET”

du vendredi 17 juin au samedi 18 juin à HYPER U – LES HERBIERS Teddy SANTERRE

Présentation et dégustation de nos produits HYPER U – LES HERBIERS AVENUE DE LA MAINE CENTRE COMMERCIAL LES HERBIERS 85500 LES HERBIERS Les Herbiers Vendée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-17T15:30:00 2022-06-17T18:30:00;2022-06-18T10:00:00 2022-06-18T12:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Les Herbiers, Vendée Autres Lieu HYPER U - LES HERBIERS Adresse AVENUE DE LA MAINE CENTRE COMMERCIAL LES HERBIERS 85500 LES HERBIERS Ville Les Herbiers lieuville HYPER U - LES HERBIERS Les Herbiers Departement Vendée

HYPER U - LES HERBIERS Les Herbiers Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/les-herbiers/

Proposition d’animations “COMPLET” HYPER U – LES HERBIERS 2022-06-17 was last modified: by Proposition d’animations “COMPLET” HYPER U – LES HERBIERS HYPER U - LES HERBIERS 17 juin 2022 HYPER U - LES HERBIERS Les Herbiers Les Herbiers

Les Herbiers Vendée