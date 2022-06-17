Proposition d’animation FERME SAINT ULRICH Durningen Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin

Durningen

Proposition d’animation FERME SAINT ULRICH, 17 juin 2022, Durningen. Proposition d’animation

du vendredi 17 juin au samedi 18 juin à FERME SAINT ULRICH

ANIMATION ET DEGUSTATION DES PRODUITS LAITIERS FERMIERS PRESENCE DE PLV

Accès libre Mr Françis HAUMESSER

Présence de 1 partenaires locaux FERME SAINT ULRICH Rue Saint Ulrich 67270 DURNINGEN Durningen Bas-Rhin

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-17T09:00:00 2022-06-17T12:00:00;2022-06-17T14:00:00 2022-06-17T17:00:00;2022-06-18T09:00:00 2022-06-18T12:00:00;2022-06-18T14:00:00 2022-06-18T16:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin, Durningen Autres Lieu FERME SAINT ULRICH Adresse Rue Saint Ulrich 67270 DURNINGEN Ville Durningen lieuville FERME SAINT ULRICH Durningen Departement Bas-Rhin

FERME SAINT ULRICH Durningen Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/durningen/

Proposition d’animation FERME SAINT ULRICH 2022-06-17 was last modified: by Proposition d’animation FERME SAINT ULRICH FERME SAINT ULRICH 17 juin 2022 Durningen FERME SAINT ULRICH Durningen

Durningen Bas-Rhin