Proposition d’animation en magasin TOMWEST La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz
Proposition d’animation en magasin TOMWEST, 18 juin 2022, La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz.
Proposition d’animation en magasin
TOMWEST, le samedi 18 juin à 09:00
-Animation dans un magasin U situé dans un rayon de 50km autour de Rennes -Tomates cerise ronde et allongée marque U et à la marque Mygoo -Dégustation des différentes variétées -PLV
accès libre, François Chemin
producteur de tomates cerise
TOMWEST 8 Quatre Vents, 35520 La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz La Chapelle-des-Fougeretz Ille-et-Vilaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-18T09:00:00 2022-06-18T17:00:00