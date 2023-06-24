SOI(E) Promenade Newton, 24 juin 2023, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Cheveux tressés l’un à l’autre, deux corps reliés, le duo crée des possibilités qu’ils ne pourraient s’offrir seuls. Ils détournent la suspension capillaire dans des mouvements dansés et acrobatiques pour raconter leur histoire. Un spectacle du festival Le Mans fait son cirque..

2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . .

Promenade Newton

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



With their hair braided together and their bodies linked, the duo create possibilities they couldn?t afford on their own. They divert the hair suspension into danced and acrobatic movements to tell their story. A show from the Le Mans fait son cirque festival.

Con sus cabellos trenzados y sus cuerpos enlazados, el dúo crea posibilidades que no podrían permitirse por sí solos. Enroscan la suspensión del pelo en movimientos danzados y acrobáticos para contar su historia. Un espectáculo del festival Le Mans fait son cirque.

Die Haare sind ineinander geflochten, zwei Körper miteinander verbunden, und das Duo schafft Möglichkeiten, die sie sich alleine nicht leisten könnten. Sie verfremden die Haaraufhängung in tänzerischen und akrobatischen Bewegungen, um ihre Geschichte zu erzählen. Eine Aufführung des Festivals Le Mans fait son cirque.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire